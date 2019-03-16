BANVILLE, Kathie Anne (nee SWEENEY) 1930 - 2019 Kathie was born in Co. Sligo, Ireland. She passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019 at Northumberland Regional Hospital with family at her side. She was predeceased by her husband Edward James (1965). She will be greatly missed by her children Christina (Doug), Joseph, and Edward (Judith), her grandchildren Sarah, Graham and Allyson, her sister Anne Mason and many nieces and nephews. A service will be held on Friday, March 22nd at 10:30 a.m. at R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge Street). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northumberland Regional Hospital who cared for Kathie with such kindness. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019