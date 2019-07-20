Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Alice GORING. View Sign Obituary

GORING, Kathleen Alice (nee POWLES) Our beloved Kathleen passed away, age 94, in Toronto July 12, 2019. She relished being a loving mother, wife and ardent gardener. Devoted to the well being of all those in suffering and need, she will be remembered for her kindness, humility and graciousness. Born October 4, 1924, raised in Takada, Japan to missionaries Ruth and Percival Powles, she graduated from McGill University, deeply involved in the Student Christian Movement where she met Vince Goring. They moved to Kyoto, Japan in 1963 to carry on the family missionary tradition. Back to Toronto in 1972, she was active in St. Barnabas Anglican Church with Vince as rector. She excelled in range of accomplishments from quilting and ikebana to wood carving and cake decorating. Joining St. Monica's after retirement, she played the piano for the services into her 90s. Predeceased by Vince and son Bryan, she will be missed by her children (Deirdre, Stephen, Daphne, Jacqueline), many grand and great-grandchildren, two remaining siblings, an extended big family and many friends. The memorial service is on September 21st, 1 p.m. at St. Barnabas Anglican Church (Chester). Donations 'in memory' can be made to The Student Christian Movement.

