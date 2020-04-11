Home

ALLEN, Kathleen (Kay) (nee BAXTER) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kathleen (Kay) Allen. Kay was born on October 6, 1933 in Belturbet, County Cavan, Ireland and passed away peacefully on March 13th at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Kay was the loving wife of Maurice Allen for 66 years, mother of Laura (Don Spence), and grandmother to Kyle and Devin Spence. She was predeceased by her brothers Gerry and Jim Baxter, and sister Maura Waller and is survived by her sisters-in-law Maureen Baxter, Pat Baxter, and Jenny Allen, her brother-in-law Ross Allen, godchild Dr. Janet Pierson, and all of her wonderful nieces and nephews. Kay will be missed by many of her friends including Wendy, the Green Family, Harry and Maureen, Angela, Arnell and Bill, Peter and Willy, and Diane Flood. Our family would like to express our thanks to the dedicated nursing staff at Oakville Hospital and Drs. Jane Aldridge and Heffernan, as well as the staff at Amica Bronte Harbour, and a very special thank you to her caregivers Heather, Angie, and Tina. Funeral arrangements to be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020
