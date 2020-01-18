Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen PHINNEMORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Ann (KAY) PHINNEMORE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Ann (KAY) PHINNEMORE Obituary
PHINNEMORE, Kathleen (KAY) Ann (nee SCOTT) Kay, born May 14, 1924 in Toronto, passed away peacefully at home. Survived by her forever loving husband and best friend Bob. Loving mother to Valerie (Ron), Rob (Debbie), Glenn (Debbie) and Margaret (Todd). Fondly remembered by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by friends, family and her "goofy dog" Rocky. A special thanks to Dr. Attia, Elizabeth and NK. A celebration of life will be held January 26th, 1-4 p.m., at the Weston Golf & Country Club, 50 St. Phillips Road, Etobicoke. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -