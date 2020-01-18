|
|
PHINNEMORE, Kathleen (KAY) Ann (nee SCOTT) Kay, born May 14, 1924 in Toronto, passed away peacefully at home. Survived by her forever loving husband and best friend Bob. Loving mother to Valerie (Ron), Rob (Debbie), Glenn (Debbie) and Margaret (Todd). Fondly remembered by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by friends, family and her "goofy dog" Rocky. A special thanks to Dr. Attia, Elizabeth and NK. A celebration of life will be held January 26th, 1-4 p.m., at the Weston Golf & Country Club, 50 St. Phillips Road, Etobicoke. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020