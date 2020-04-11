|
FULLERTON, DR. KATHLEEN ANNE Passed away peacefully, at the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, on March 26, 2020, in her 93rd year. She is survived by her sister, Mrs. Margaret Peel of Edmonton and her many nieces and nephews. She was born in Coleraine, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland and lived briefly at Ballyness, her family's farm outside of Bushmills, County Antrim. Kathleen came to Canada at the age of one along with her parents, James and Elizabeth Fullerton and her four older siblings. The family settled in Regina, Saskatchewan, where Kathleen spent her childhood. Kathleen was one of the first two women to be accepted into the medical school at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon. She later transferred to the University of Toronto Medical School where she was one of very few women in the graduating class of 1953. Kathleen went on to be a respected and very dedicated paediatrician who practised in the Toronto area for approximately 50 years and had admitting privileges at The Hospital for Sick Children. She was an avid world traveller who enjoyed trips to China, Australia and India among other destinations. She was also an animal lover who cherished her dogs, including her beloved Yorkshire Terrier, Mandy. Kathleen had a terrific sense of humour and enjoyed cutting out cartoon clippings and sharing them with others. Kathleen believed in the afterlife and heaven and that eternal life can be obtained through faith in Jesus Christ. She was a selfless, generous and compassionate person and doctor, a trailblazer for women in medicine and will be dearly missed. Due to the social distancing measures necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, no memorial service will occur at this time. In Kathleen's memory, donations may be made to the SickKids Foundation or the Toronto Humane Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020