CLAYTON, KATHLEEN 1921 - 2019 Passed away peacefully, with her loving family and friends in her heart, on July 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John (2014). Kathleen was a great friend, neighbor and companion to many and she will be greatly missed by her extended family and friends. Family and friends will be received at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home - Scarborough Chapel, 2900 Kingston Rd. (west of McCowan Rd.), on Sunday from 4-8pm. A funeral service will be held in the chapel on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. Private cremation will follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the OSPCA and Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 17, 2019