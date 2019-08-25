Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHLEEN (RUBY) COLE. View Sign Obituary

COLE, KATHLEEN (RUBY) Passed away peacefully, just shy of her 109th birthday. Ruby was known fondly as "Auntie Ruby" not only to her family, but also to countless others who heard tales of her extraordinary longevity. Ruby was born in the small village of Blackawton, England, in 1910, before setting sail for Toronto, Canada, at the age of 12. As connected as she was to her new home, through the years she often regaled us with stories of "the old country", taking great pride in sharing with us the beauty of the "Lorna Doone" countryside. Over the years, Auntie Ruby enjoyed countless hours of gardening, reading and playing bridge but the jewel in her crown was her small beloved cottage at the Forks of the Credit. Here she spent many hours walking Lady, her much loved Border Collie through flowered fields in the quaint village of Brimstone. Auntie Ruby's strength of character was built on decades of change. We remember her and thank her for sharing her wisdom and shaping our lives in the most positive of ways. Ruby is fondly remembered by nephew Steven (Louise), nieces Ellen, Kate (Don), Joanne (Steve) and Marilyn and great-nephews and nieces Sam, Sarah (Drew), Stephanie, Luke (Keyra), Alison (Scott), Audrey (Nic), Michael, Michelle and Alex, great-great-grandnieces Ella and Ava and great-great-grandnephews Jack and Jacob. Auntie Ruby looked forward to being reunited with her loved ones. We'd like to thank the staff at Amica Swan Lake, with special thanks to Christine, Rahel, Cathy and Dr. Wise. Also, our thanks to Steve Mistry at Heritage Pharmacy.

