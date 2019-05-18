CREEN, Kathleen (nee SEAGRAM) April 5, 1952 – May 9, 2019 Age 67, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019, with her family by her side, after a very long, hard-fought battle with cancer. Kathy was born April 5, 1952 in Detroit, Michigan and moved to Canada in 1978. Kathy made a difference in her community while in her long-standing position of Educational Assistant with the York Catholic District School Board. Kathy is survived by her husband Bob Clubine, her parents, Gizela (Tootsie) and Richard Seagram and seven siblings: Deborah, Karen, Richard, David, Michael, Elizabeth and Marybeth. Kathy also leaves behind her children: Allison, Amanda and Adam; stepchildren: Jennifer, Julie and Jaclynn, all of which blessed her with 15 beautiful grandchildren. A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 8th from 1 to 5 p.m. at St. Andrew's Golf Club, 4 Pinnacle Trail, Aurora. All are welcome to honour Kathy's memory and recount the happy moments of her life. Donations to Princess Margaret Hospital in her memory would be preferred in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019