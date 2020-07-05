CYBA, Kathleen (nee KULAK) We sadly announce that Kathleen Cyba passed from COVID-19, at age 94, on June 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Cyba and loving mother to Wayne Cyba. Daughter of Joseph and Annie Kulak. Caring sister to John Kulak and Helen Kozlowskyj. Auntie Kay/Baba will be lovingly remembered and missed by her nieces, nephews, grandchildren, godchildren, family and friends. She will stay in our hearts forever. Due to the pandemic, a funeral will not be held at this time. A liturgy in Kay's honour will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 8:30 a.m., at St. Demetrius Church. Donations can be made to The Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre in Kay's loving memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store