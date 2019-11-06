DENNIS, KATHLEEN "KAY" (nee CAMPBELL) Passed away peacefully at St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto, on Sunday, November 3, 2019, in her 85th year. Kathleen was the beloved wife of the late George (2005). Cherished mother of Cheryl Melenson (the late Larry), Christine Ecclestone (Ted) and Catherine Dennis (Anthony). Lovingly remembered by seven wonderful grandchildren: Ashley, Brianne, Scott, Mark, Craig, Emilee and Mikaila; as well as her three great-grandchildren: Cooper, Isabel and Abigail. Kay is survived by her dear sister Margaret Wenting. She will be missed by special family friend Joe De Sommer. Visitation will take place at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay, on Friday, November 8th from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service in the Chapel at 1:00 p.m. If desired, memorial donations to Parkinson Society Canada or the Arthritis Society would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca (705-328-2721)
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 6, 2019