HOLDEN, KATHLEEN ELIZABETH (nee KEOGH) Peacefully, with family by her side at Northumberland Hills Hospital (Cobourg), on February 8, 2020, in her 89th year. Mom's love of family and friends, zest for life, and wonderful sense of humour will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Soulmate and adoring wife of Robert. Loving mother of Mark, Michael, Teresa and Brenda. Dear mother-in-law of Janice, Stephanie, James and Scott. Caring grandmother of Kimberly, Christopher, Katherine, Noah, Nicholas, Matthew and Daniel and step-grandmother of Mac and Maddy. Dear great-grandmother of Alexis, Caleb and Brooklynn. Beloved daughter of Thomas and Helen and daughter-in-law of Gilbert and Matilda. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Jack and June Marie, James and Ina, Sharon and David, Rex and Mabel, and Rona and Anthony. A dear aunt and great-aunt and true friend to so many. After raising four children and enjoying a subsequent and successful career in insurance, Mom happily joined Dad in retiring to Bobcaygeon, in 1988. They spent many wonderful years together there-boating on the Trent-Severn waterway, exploring roads less travelled, curling, playing cards, frequenting art galleries, dining and dancing and hosting great get-togethers with family and friends. Even after the love of her life was taken away in 2001, Mom continued to enjoy life, love and laughter. Nature, travel, gardening, music, reading, and connecting with family and friends were just some of Mom's many pleasures. Mom was also a dedicated and long-serving member of the Catholic Women's League at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish. The family sincerely appreciates the caring support Mom received during her journey. The countless acts of love, kindness, and compassion from family, friends, and health and community care providers will never be forgotten. Mom was so grateful for the many angels on Earth who helped her retain her independence and mobility and extend her enjoyment of life, in spite of the disabling pain she endured. A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 1 p.m., at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 379 Division Street, Cobourg, followed by a reception at Columbus Community Centre, 232 Spencer Street East. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to a charity of your choice or the Northumberland Hills Hospital (NHH) Foundation. A "Gift of Gratitude" to honour nurse-practitioner Beverly Ryan-James would be especially appreciated. For more information, go to https://nhhfoundation.ca/give/gift-of-gratitude. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.maccoubrey.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020