FLINT, KATHLEEN ELLEN (nee HULL) May, 1935 - July, 2020 Passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Scarborough at the age of 85. Predeceased in 2016 by Ross, her soul mate and husband of 59 years. Mother of Vicki (Frank) and Donna (Brian). Loving and proud Grandmother to Michael (Cathie), Stephanie (Tim), Scott and Lisa. Just a new Great-Grandmother to Nolan. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. In memory of Kay, a donation to a charity of your choice may be made.



