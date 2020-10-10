1/
KATHLEEN "KAYE" GARNER
GARNER, KATHLEEN "KAYE" Formerly of Alliston Retired Librarian for the City of Toronto Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Health Centre, Toronto on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in her 86th year. Loved daughter of the late Florence and Kenneth MacKenzie and predeceased by her brothers Drury MacKenzie, Warren MacKenzie and Hugh MacKenzie. Kaye will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. A family service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Alliston Union Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston, 705- 435-3535.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Drury Funeral Centre Ltd.
519 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1K1
705-435-3535
