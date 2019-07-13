GRAY, Kathleen (nee PULLEN) Suddenly passed away on July 5, 2019, at the age of 82. Predeceased by her husband Alexander Gray. Sadly missed by her family Kathy (Rick), Sandy (Gary), Bill (Tracy) and Kyla. Grandchildren Mark (Jenn), Kim (Dave), Lianna (Bruno), William (Ashley), Matthew and Jaedyn and Josiah. Great-grandchildren Annalise, Emma, Eli and Zaylin. She was so excited to be a great-grandmother and loved being with them. She was also predeceased by her parents Mildred and Gordon Pullen, sister Carole and a longtime companion Clifford Bell. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at The Simple Alternative - Pickering Chapel, 1057 Brock Road, Pickering, 905-686-5589. Formal speaking at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Diabetes Canada.

