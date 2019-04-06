GRINDLAY, Kathleen With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kathleen Grindlay on April 1, 2019 at Trilogy Long Term Care. Cherished mother to Carol Ann (Peter), Elaine (Dan), and Lynn (Paul). Grandmother to Rob and Mark, Lauren, John and Garrett, and Stacy and Samantha. Great-grandmother to Christopher, Olivia and Page, Tyson and Carson. Kathleen will be rejoined with her loving husband Charles, her parents, her grandson Jason, her sister Betty and her brother Robert. A visitation will take place on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Avenue East in Scarborough, from 2 - 6 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at St. Mark's United Church, 115 Orton Park Road in Scarborough, at 12 noon, followed by a reception downstairs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kathleen's memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Condolences can be left at www.giffenmackscarbrough.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019