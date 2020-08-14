KATHLEEN HUGHES

HUGHES, KATHLEEN (nee McCONNELL) January 11, 1935 – August 8, 2020 Peacefully, at Allendale Long Term Care on Saturday, August 8, 2020, in her 85th year. Loving wife of the late Daniel Hughes. Beloved daughter of the late Florence McConnell (nee Gageby) and Herbert McConnell. Cherished sister of the late Lorraine Fraser (McConnell). She will be missed by children, Bonnie Jessome (Hughes) and Glen Hughes. Grandmother to Danielle, Kyle, Samantha, Zachary and Alison. Great-grandmother to Iyla. A private memorial will be held at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home.