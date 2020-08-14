1/
KATHLEEN HUGHES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KATHLEEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUGHES, KATHLEEN (nee McCONNELL) January 11, 1935 – August 8, 2020 Peacefully, at Allendale Long Term Care on Saturday, August 8, 2020, in her 85th year. Loving wife of the late Daniel Hughes. Beloved daughter of the late Florence McConnell (nee Gageby) and Herbert McConnell. Cherished sister of the late Lorraine Fraser (McConnell). She will be missed by children, Bonnie Jessome (Hughes) and Glen Hughes. Grandmother to Danielle, Kyle, Samantha, Zachary and Alison. Great-grandmother to Iyla. A private memorial will be held at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved