HYMERS, KATHLEEN IRENE (nee PUGH) September 3, 1922 - December 10, 2019 With sadness, we announce the passing of Kathleen Hymers of Toronto. Predeceased (1997) by her husband Roy with whom she now rests at the York Cemetery, North York, Ontario. Mother of George (Barbara) and Stanley (Linda). Grandmother to Ashley (Eric), Ryan (Melissa) and Geoffrey. Great-grandmother to Olivia, Logan, Hannah and Declan. Thanks to the staff of Cummer Lodge for their care. If you wish, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice. Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019