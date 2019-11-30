Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHLEEN JOAN HAMILTON. View Sign Obituary

HAMILTON, KATHLEEN JOAN "BUTTERCUP" February 17, 1923 - November 24, 2019 Passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019, in her 97th year, surrounded by family and friends. Joan was predeceased by her loving husband H.K (Bob) Hamilton and will be deeply missed by her sister Nancy Ragan and family, stepsons Tony, Brad, Rick (the late Sonya) and Derek (Marjie). She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Elizabeth, Tony Jr., Joanna (Noel), Max, Bonnie, Sara, great-grandchildren Tyler and Samantha and dear friends Ruth Shaw (daughters Jody and Roseanne), Peggy Kovacko, Doug McCann and families. Thank you to the wonderful team at Vermont Square and Home Instead Senior Care for their care and kindness over the past year. "Buttercup" was very thankful to have "inherited The Hamilton family over 35 years ago". She had a beautiful and fulfilling life filled with laughter and friendships. Joan was a Registered Nurse for many years and later worked in the funeral home industry. She was always generous in supporting various charities throughout the years. Joan was a strong, fun and spirited woman who touched so many she met and knew along the way. We would like to extend a special thank you to her granddaughter Elizabeth (Liz) Hamilton for all her care, nurturing and constant support to Joan during the last year of her life. In keeping with Joan's wishes, there will be a celebration of her life in the spring of 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer Society of Canada (

HAMILTON, KATHLEEN JOAN "BUTTERCUP" February 17, 1923 - November 24, 2019 Passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019, in her 97th year, surrounded by family and friends. Joan was predeceased by her loving husband H.K (Bob) Hamilton and will be deeply missed by her sister Nancy Ragan and family, stepsons Tony, Brad, Rick (the late Sonya) and Derek (Marjie). She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Elizabeth, Tony Jr., Joanna (Noel), Max, Bonnie, Sara, great-grandchildren Tyler and Samantha and dear friends Ruth Shaw (daughters Jody and Roseanne), Peggy Kovacko, Doug McCann and families. Thank you to the wonderful team at Vermont Square and Home Instead Senior Care for their care and kindness over the past year. "Buttercup" was very thankful to have "inherited The Hamilton family over 35 years ago". She had a beautiful and fulfilling life filled with laughter and friendships. Joan was a Registered Nurse for many years and later worked in the funeral home industry. She was always generous in supporting various charities throughout the years. Joan was a strong, fun and spirited woman who touched so many she met and knew along the way. We would like to extend a special thank you to her granddaughter Elizabeth (Liz) Hamilton for all her care, nurturing and constant support to Joan during the last year of her life. In keeping with Joan's wishes, there will be a celebration of her life in the spring of 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer Society of Canada ( www.alzheimer.ca ) or a charity of your choice.

