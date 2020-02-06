|
POWER, KATHLEEN JOSEPHINE Peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020, Jo beloved wife of the late Jim Power. Loving mother of Patrick (Sophie) and Jimmy (Petra). Fondly remembered grandmother of Michelle, Shannon, Nicole, Sean and Christine and great-grandmother of Alexis, Anthony, Cali and Maia. Dear sister of Dennis, Geoffrey, Tommy, Brendan and the late Charlie, Sean, Lillie, Maimie and Angela. Mrs. Power is resting at the funeral home of Skinner & Middlebrook Ltd., 128 Lakeshore Rd. E. (1 block west of Hurontario St.), Mississauga, on Saturday from 1-2 p.m. Funeral prayers in the chapel Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. If desired, donations to a charity of your choice, would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 6, 2020