KUHN, KATHLEEN MARGARET (nee RODDY) November 13, 1935 - July 4, 2019 An ode to Kay: My love and soul mate for nearly 50 years, Kay passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 4, 2019. She was an exceptional person with great inner strength that never wavered in her support for me, her family, and friends. I shall miss her dearly but am grateful for countless laughs, smiles, and adventures we had together. She was born in St. Louis, MO, November 13, 1935, to Joseph and Millie Roddy and is survived by her sisters Judith Kahlmeyer and Joyce Roddy. We met in the late 60s in New York City, where she was thriving as a "Mad Man" in the advertising business. Her quick wit, agile mind, and big heart, melted my own. We were married in 1970, and shortly thereafter moved to my native Switzerland. Kay embraced her new life, culture, and language. Here she formed lasting and deep friendships which she held dear. Our adventure continued after the birth of our beloved son Joergen onto Japan. Again, Kay embraced and cherished every new experience and took every opportunity to explore her new world. In the late 1970s, we made our final move to Toronto where we called the Beach our preferred home. Here we enjoyed every minute of raising our son and filled our life with countless visits from family and friends, countless laughs and chats with neighbours, and lots and lots of hockey with Joergen. Always wanting a lot of children our wish was granted in the form of Joergen's closest friends. Our home was the hub and open for all. Kay was always available for a hug, a talk, or a game of Bubble Bobble. About 15 years ago we moved from the beach to downtown Toronto. Kay loved being in the thick of it, surrounded by bright lights and the big city. We explored every restaurant worth exploring and walked every street worth walking. It was here that Kay became a dog lover and enjoyed long walks in the local parks with her grand "puppy", Kali. Kali is our bit of Switzerland in Toronto being a Bernese mountain dog. Kay's insatiable appetite for knowledge and learning was apparent by the copious amount of books she virtually devoured. One or two in a week was no exception but it had to be in hardcover or paperback and no e-device. Along with books she loved a good crossword puzzle, with which everywhere surrounded us. Cruelly, all of this ended a few years ago when she began to lose her sight and reading became an impossibility. Kay never dwelt on this hardship and frustration and never complained about the hand she was dealt. If you had asked her, she would have said she was dealt a pretty fabulous hand. She had her own prayers list and if she knew you well, you undoubtedly were on it. So she likely was thinking of you at least once a day as well. Kay and I thoroughly enjoyed each other; our relationship was simply built on love and respect. Oh yes, we also had our ups and downs but that never broke our close bond. We were there for each other through thick and thin. Never did Kay distract from our son Joergen. He was the centre of her life and we are ever so grateful to have him. The addition of his love Courtney and ultimately our grandson Raef Alexander made her final years complete. A memorial will be held in the near future, please contact Joergen at



