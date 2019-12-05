LOCKE, KATHLEEN (KATHY) MARGARET (nee BEARDWOOD) Peacefull, at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the age of 65. Beloved wife of Jim. Dear mother of Cheryl Duke (Mike). Cherished grandmother of Kaleb, Emmett and Weston. Loving sister of Gail (John), Debra (Brian) and Judy (Ron). Kathy will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville, on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the chapel on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Mono. Memorial donations to Headwaters Foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2019