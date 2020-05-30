KATHLEEN MARGARET PATRICIA YOKUBYNAS
YOKUBYNAS, KATHLEEN MARGARET PATRICIA (nee CLAYTON) April 30, 1957 – May 23, 2020 Peacefully, at her beloved home overlooking Georgian Bay, with her cherished husband Ray and daughter Nicole by her side. Also, with her sister-in-law Daiva, her brother-in-law Gerry, Nicole's fiancé Aaron and her dear furry friend Mysti. Kathleen will be missed dearly by her brothers Doug (Chantal, deceased) and Rob (Mary Ann) Clayton. Kathleen was taken too early from us. Throughout, her courage and strength were truly inspirational. She was a selfless soul and someone on whom you could always depend. She was a haven in trying times and always pushed you to surpass your dreams. Kathleen was foremost a family person, who focused on raising her daughter, Nicole. Her caring, kindness, love and warmth will never be forgotten. We will especially miss her smile, laughter and her gentle (but firm) ways. Kathleen is our sunshine – our only sunshine. We love you so much. Our world will never be the same. A celebration of life will be held in Kathleen's honour at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Wheels of Hope program through the Canadian Cancer Society. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca

Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
