AIRDRIE, KATHLEEN MARY Passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, on July 2, 2020, in her 84th year. She will be sadly missed by her children David (Kim), Theresa (Rob), daughter-in-law Nancy, grandchildren Mary (Dan), Teela (Eric), Shayne (Heather), Fraser (Rebecca) and Kieran and all other extended family and friends. Predeceased by her partner Fred Antoine, son Irvin and grandson Christopher. Kathleen was an avid gardener and nature lover throughout her life, passing that passion on to her children and grandchildren. Wherever she lived she created beautiful flower beds that were the envy of friends and neighbours who had the chance to see them. Up until recently, she could be found tending to her gardens throughout the summer. For over 20 years, she lived in Sharbot Lake where she enjoyed the company of her partner, Fred Antoine and friendship with many in the community. During that time she worked at the local newspaper, North Frontenac News, employing her photography and writing skills and volunteered with the Northern Frontenac Community Services. If desired, memorial donations may be made to a Woman's Shelter in your local area.



