Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHLEEN MARY COULAHAN. View Sign

COULAHAN, KATHLEEN MARY Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, at the age of 87. Predeceased by her loving husband Austin Coulahan (2010). She is survived by her son Stephen (Sylvie), daughters Patricia (Larry) and Valerie (Michael). Beloved Nanny to Andrea, Erika, Liane, Sean and Stephanie. Kathleen was born in Dublin, Ireland and immigrated to Canada with her three children and husband to provide a better life and future for their family. She was a strong and determined woman who overcame many obstacles in her life. Kathleen was very proud of her children and grandchildren's accomplishments. She was the best Nanny ever. Visitation will be held at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham, Ontario L3R 5G1, on Tuesday, February 19th, from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service to take place at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 20th, at 11:00 a.m. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada and Heart & Stroke. Online condolences may be made at



COULAHAN, KATHLEEN MARY Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, at the age of 87. Predeceased by her loving husband Austin Coulahan (2010). She is survived by her son Stephen (Sylvie), daughters Patricia (Larry) and Valerie (Michael). Beloved Nanny to Andrea, Erika, Liane, Sean and Stephanie. Kathleen was born in Dublin, Ireland and immigrated to Canada with her three children and husband to provide a better life and future for their family. She was a strong and determined woman who overcame many obstacles in her life. Kathleen was very proud of her children and grandchildren's accomplishments. She was the best Nanny ever. Visitation will be held at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham, Ontario L3R 5G1, on Tuesday, February 19th, from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service to take place at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 20th, at 11:00 a.m. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada and Heart & Stroke. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelridgefh.com Funeral Home Chapel Ridge Funeral Home

8911 Woodbine Avenue

Markham , ON L3R 5G1

(905) 305-8508 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close