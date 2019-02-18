COULAHAN, KATHLEEN MARY Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, at the age of 87. Predeceased by her loving husband Austin Coulahan (2010). She is survived by her son Stephen (Sylvie), daughters Patricia (Larry) and Valerie (Michael). Beloved Nanny to Andrea, Erika, Liane, Sean and Stephanie. Kathleen was born in Dublin, Ireland and immigrated to Canada with her three children and husband to provide a better life and future for their family. She was a strong and determined woman who overcame many obstacles in her life. Kathleen was very proud of her children and grandchildren's accomplishments. She was the best Nanny ever. Visitation will be held at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham, Ontario L3R 5G1, on Tuesday, February 19th, from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service to take place at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 20th, at 11:00 a.m. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada and Heart & Stroke. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelridgefh.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHLEEN MARY COULAHAN.
Chapel Ridge Funeral Home
8911 Woodbine Avenue
Markham, ON L3R 5G1
(905) 305-8508
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 18, 2019