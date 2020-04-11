Home

HOGG, KATHLEEN MARY GRACE (nee DRAY) Passed away quietly on April 6, 2020, at the age of 93. She leaves behind her four children Julie, Glenn, Jane and Christine and spouses, 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, sister Joyce Maxwell, nephews and niece. She was predeceased by her loving husband William John Hogg and dear sister Dorothy. Kay had a rich and interesting life. She was born in Winnipeg to Salvation Army officers Brigadiers Alice and Harold Dray. While living on Toronto Island, she met and married her husband John - then moved to Don Mills to raise a family. After her children grew up she earned her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Toronto. She had many interests including music, the performing arts (amateur and professional theatre), reading, current events, orchids, gardening and golf. Kay was cheerful, kind and loving. She adored her friends and family - and we will always love her. In lieu of donations, Kay would want everyone to stay safe and take care of themselves.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020
