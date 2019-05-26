Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHLEEN MARY GUIMOND. View Sign Service Information Dods & McNair Funeral Home 21 First Street Orangeville , ON L9W 2C8 (519)-941-1392 Obituary

GUIMOND, KATHLEEN MARY Passed away peacefully at Dufferin Oaks Long Term Care Facility on Friday, May 24, 2019. In her 96th year, Kay was beloved wife of Louis (Lou predeceased) for 66 years, mother of Donna Morello (predeceased) and she is survived by (Sonny), John (Jan), Michael (Deborah) and Joe (Jaye), fantastic Nana to Dean (Blair), Stephen, Sarah, Jessica, Kendra, Lauren, Geoff and Lindsay, Great-Grand-Nana to Christian, Matthew, Michael, Nikolas, Eli and Sierra. Life member of the Wire Fox Terrier Club of Canada & the Terrier Breeder's Assoc. of Canada, longtime member of the Sealyham Club of Canada, lifetime breeder of champion Wire Fox and Sealyham Terriers. Distinguished and respected Dog Show Judge (all breeds) for many years, upon retirement conferred "Judge Emeritus" from Canadian Kennel club as selected by members of the Canadian Dog Judges Association as well as founding member and past President Wire Fox Terrier Club of Canada. Former grade school teacher substitute, Executive Assistant at Toronto Telegram, strong supporter of the Catholic Children's Aid Society, past President of Catholic Women's League (CWL) of St. Joseph's Parish, Toronto. Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville, on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 42 Dawson Rd., Orangeville, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Mono. Memorial donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society would be appreciated by the family.

