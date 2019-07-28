KATHLEEN MARY RICHES

RICHES, KATHLEEN MARY (nee SULLIVAN) Passed away peacefully at her home, Caressant Care Nursing Home, Woodstock, on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Riches (2006). Loving mother of Howard (Christine) Riches and Linda (Brian) Jessup. Cherished grandmother of Douglas (Erin) Riches, Michelle Riches, James Jessup and Katie Jessup. Proud great-grandmother of Ella and Lucas Riches. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial contributions to the Salvation Army - Woodstock, would be greatly appreciated and may be arranged though the Brock and Visser Funeral Home, Woodstock (519-539-0004). Online condolences at www.brockandvisser.com The family would love to extend a thank you to the staff at Caressant Care Nursing Home for the wonderful care Kathleen received during her stay with them. A very special thank you to Agatha and the nursing staff on floor 1A, and to Dr. Vu. Words can not express the gratitude the family has for all of your kindness.
