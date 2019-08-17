TEICH, KATHLEEN MARY As the sun was setting, Kathleen Mary Teich of Grafton, Ontario, submitted calmly to her ruptured aorta while living at home, surrounded by family. After retiring from Canada Post, Mary was able to spend much of her time doing what she loved most. To all who knew her, gardening was paramount, whether it be organic fruits, vegetables or flowers. An exceedingly private person, Mary cherished her friendships with those she chose, including a best friend she held for a full 80 years. Mary was preceded in death by her parents (George and Edith), husband (LeRoy) and eldest son (Laire). She is survived by her younger brother Ken (Jackie), children Naomi, Aarin, Corin, Ciane (Jack) and Dana as well as her nephew Kevin (Deanna), niece Kenlynne (Dan), grandniece Ellyn and grandchildren Bryden (Meghan), Trevor (Deanna), Kolby, Breanna, Tyler and Jesse (Cassy). Goodnight Mom, go run in the wind, swim in the sea, dance in the light. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019