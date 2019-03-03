Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHLEEN MASKEY. View Sign

MASKEY, KATHLEEN (nee McCALL) Passed away at Ajax Hospital on Thursday, February 28, 2019 with family by her side. Beloved daughter of Harry and Kathleen McCall (Predeceased). Loving and devoted wife of Bobby. Dear mother of Catrina (Mark). Cherished granny of Wee Bobby. Dear sister to Harry, Jim (Nora), Edna (Tommy) and Lena (Billy). Adored by her nieces and nephews. Kathleen will be dearly missed by her many family and friends in Canada, Ireland and USA. Special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses who took such good care of Kathleen. Visitation will be held at the McEachnie Funeral Home, (28 Old Kingston Rd., Ajax 905-428-8488) on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church (21 Bayly St. E., Ajax) at 1 p.m. Reception follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca Funeral Home MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX

28 OLD KINGSTON RD

Ajax , ON L1T 2Z7

