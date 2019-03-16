WILLIS, Kathleen Mavourneen (nee GODFREY) Loving wife of James, for 69 years, Kathleen passed away at Garden Court Nursing Home on March 12, 2019, in her 92nd year, after a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Mother to Gayle Kennedy, Janet, the late Jim Jr. "River" and Major Paul Willis. A wonderful Grandmother to 5, Shannon Kennedy-Barbati (Lui), Steven Kennedy (Penny), the late Jim Jr.'s son Landon Willis, Paul's son Michael and daughter Katie Willis. A super great-grandmother of 4, Grace Barbati (Shannon and Lui), Madison Ware (Steven/Penny), Stryder and Mila-Rae (Katie Willis). Kathleen was born to James and Elizabeth Godfrey of Northern Ireland, in Charlottetown, PEI, Canada. She was predeceased by 6 siblings, James Jr. (Jim), William (Tiny), Alfred (Alfie), Margaret (Molly), Ernest (Ernie) and George. She will be missed by her brother Harold (Lynn) Godfrey and literally a mass of nieces and nephews and their children. Family and friends may pay their respects to Kay and family at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre (375 Mount Pleasant Rd., East gate entrance). Viewing on Friday, March 22nd, 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral will take place on Saturday, March 23rd at 1:00 p.m. with a short visitation from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Interment will follow. Winter attire is suggested, if attending interment. After the interment, a reception will follow back at the Funeral Centre. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be left at the Mount Pleasant website at www.etouch.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Mavourneen WILLIS.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019