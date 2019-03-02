McBRIEN, KATHLEEN October 18, 1913 - February 22, 2019 Peacefully passed at Village of Humber Heights Long Term Care Center in her 106th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Harry. Predeceased by her loving sons Derek and Scott. Cherished grandmother of Kerry (Doug), Drew (Kathy) and Chad (Julia). Precious great-grandmother to Ryan, Rachel, Dylan, Evan, Scott, Ethan, Ella and Evangeline (Evie). She will be missed by many family and friends. A private service and burial has already taken place.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019