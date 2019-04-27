KATHLEEN McCOY

Service Information
W. John Thomas Funeral Home
244 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON
L9R 1V6
(705)-435-5101
Obituary

McCOY, KATHLEEN Passed away peacefully at Matthews House Hospice on April 13, 2019. Loving partner of Bill. Dear mother of Danielle. Daughter of Muriel and the late William. Grandmother of Michael and Carter. Sister of Donna (Gord) and Richard. She will be remembered by nephews Chris (Lisa) and Scott. Kathleen will also be missed by Bill's children Graham (Jessica) and Lauren (Bill). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019
