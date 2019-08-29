NG, KATHLEEN (nee TOMLINSON) March 22, 1973 - August 12, 2019 Ms. Ng passed on at her residence, while asleep. She was 46 years of age. Survived by her son George, 15, Toronto. Her outgoing persona and smile is saved in dozens of our photos! Fondly remembered by her boyfriend Geoffrey of Don Mills who referred to her as his "penguin", and a friend for decades, David, now of Brantford. Will be missed by Dan, Lillian, Leila and Ramella, who all shared spaces at their Scarborough residence. Kathleen's strongest sentiment was for all animals - especially beagles of which she owned three, plus David's racehorses. Also enjoyed the souvenirs and postcards that came her way often. Visitation at "Heritage Funeral Centre," 50 Overlea Blvd.; 416-423-1000, Friday: 4-8 p.m. with a service there Saturday morning. Interment at Pickering, ON, where she grew up.

