KATHLEEN (KAY) PEMBER
PEMBER, KATHLEEN (KAY) Peacefully in Chartwell Trilogy Long-Term Care of natural causes on Monday, May 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank Pember. Loving mother of Ian (Susan), Jill (Jeff) and the late Glenn. Proud grandma of Colin, Faith, Clare, Niki and Stephen and great-grandma of Kiri. Dear sister of the late Helen (Bob) and the late Alan (Helen). Kay was always there to help and encourage the family and to give to others. She was a volunteer for many years with Bereaved Families of Ontario and a charter member of St. John's United Church, Agincourt. A memorial service will be held at a later date when circumstances allow at OGDEN FUNERAL HOME, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E., Agincourt. In memoriam donations to the Bereaved Families of Ontario, #202-250 Merton St., Toronto, ON M4S 1B1, would be appreciated by the family.


Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.
