PLOUFFE, KATHLEEN Peacefully, with her family by her side at the Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the age of 73. Beloved wife of Ray for 53 years. Loving mother of Jeffrey and his wife Jennifer and cherished Memere to Nicole and Benjamin. Kay will be missed by many close family and friends and all who knew her. The family would like to thank Dr. Russell and the staff at the Royal Victoria Hospital for their care and support over the last year and also the staff at the Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital for supporting Kay in her final days. Relatives and friends will be received at the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595, on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the Chapel on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Doctors Without Borders, Royal Victoria Hospital or the Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 24, 2019