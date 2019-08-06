POWER, KATHLEEN (nee DUNNION) Peacefully on August 2, 2019. Kathleen entered into rest at St. Joseph's Health Centre. Beloved wife of William. Adored mother of John (Laura Sousa), Michael (Kathleen), William (Elaine Parker) and Kathleen. Cherished grandmother of Alana, Patrick, Michael, Brendan, Saige, Taylen, Niah, Tess, Jamie and Jacob. Great-grandmother to Simon. Kathleen's family would like to thank the doctors and staff at St. Joseph's Health Centre for their care and compassion. Friends will be received at the Lynett Funeral Home, 3299 Dundas St. W., on Wednesday, August 7th from 2–4 and 6–9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, 830 Bathurst St., Thursday, August 8th at 10 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Kathleen to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. Words of comfort, shared stories or photos and memorial donations may be left for the family in Kathleen's online guest book at www.lynettfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 6, 2019