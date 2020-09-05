1/
Kathleen "Kay" ROBSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBSON, Kathleen "Kay" August 7, 2020 Kathleen Robson, passed away peacefully at Chartwell Tiffin House in Midland on August 7, 2020, her 93rd birthday. Loving mother to Kathryn Hamilton and grandchildren, Tristan and Laura. She is fondly remembered by family and friends in England and Canada. Formerly of Mississauga, from 1955 to 1982, Kay worked for Peel County Board of Education as head secretary in several schools including Queen Elizabeth Junior High and Applewood Heights Secondary. In retirement she moved to the Midland area and enjoyed lawn bowling, card playing, socialising and travel. Cremation has taken place. Memorial condolences may be made at www.nichollsfuneral.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nicholls Funeral Home Ltd - Midland
330 Midland Ave
MIDLAND, ON L4R 3K7
(705) 526-5449
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nicholls Funeral Home Ltd - Midland

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved