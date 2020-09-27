KATHLEEN SCOTT

SCOTT, KATHLEEN "Kitty" "Kay" After a very lengthy and amazing journey through life shared with family and wonderful friends, my beautiful sister Kitty peacefully passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on September 19, 2020. Survived by her loving sister Margaret. Caring nieces and nephews Mary, Bob, Jim, Chuck and families. Dearly remembered by great-nieces and nephews Meredith, Kelly, Michael and Adam. Forever cherished by these special people, Brenda, Karen, Ruth, Pat, Loretta, Ena, Bob and Marybelle. Predeceased by her parents Alexander and Alberta, sister Betty, and brother Bill. Friends may visit on September 30, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service in the chapel at 1:30 p.m. at the Oshawa Funeral Home (847 King Street West, Oshawa). A celebration of life will take place at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Canada. Online condolences may be made at oshawafuneralhome.com