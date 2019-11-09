Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHLEEN (KAY) STACEY. View Sign Obituary

STACEY, KATHLEEN (KAY) (nee DEAKEN) It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Kay on October 30, 2019, at the age of 89. Predeceased by her husband Bill (1994) and sister Doris Robinson (2016). Kay is survived and will be missed dearly by her sister, Joan Boggs (Orangeville). She will also be missed by nieces, nephews and her many friends who were very special to her. Cremation has taken place. Friends may call at MEADOWVALE CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 7732 Mavis Rd., Brampton (north of Hwy. 407 and south of Steeles Ave., 905-451-3716), on Saturday, November 16, 2019 for a Memorial Visitation from 1:30 until 2 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ontario SPCA. To share an online condolence, please visit

