KATHLEEN STELLA CARTWRIGHT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHLEEN STELLA CARTWRIGHT.
Service Information
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON
M4G 3A8
(416)-487-4523
Obituary

CARTWRIGHT, KATHLEEN STELLA May 30, 1954 - December 16, 2019 With profound sorrow the family of Kathleen Cartwright announces her sudden and unexpected passing on Monday at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. Born in Montreal to Thomas (d. 1982) and Noreen (d. 2008) Cartwright, she was the younger sister to Richard (d. 2001) of North Carolina. She is survived by her sister, Noreen, and nephew, Jeffrey Cartwright, both of Toronto. Friend of Darrel Martin. Survived by family in Montreal, Eastern Townships - Quebec and North Carolina. A graduate of McGill University in Industrial Relations. She had a long and successful career in the automotive, medical/health care and municipal sectors across Canada. Kathleen had a brilliant mind and loved to read. Libraries were her passion as was the game show Jeopardy where she beat many a contestant. Strong willed and determined - she was generous and loving to a fault. Special thanks to Sunnybrook Emergency - Blue Zone and CVICU Dr. Scales and the dedicated staff. Thanks to Dr. Shirley Caspin, colleagues at HIROC and Kathleen's many friends for their offers of support during this time. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations in Kathleen's honor to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. WE WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER 
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.