SUMBLER, KATHLEEN (KAY) (nee STAHL) On Monday, November 16, 2020, Kay Sumbler died peacefully in her home, with her daughter Karen (Sumbler) by her side. She had recently celebrated her 96th birthday. Kay was predeceased by her husband Thomas Sumbler and her much-loved daughter Linda (Sumbler) Hobson (wife of David Hobson). Aside from her other daughter, Karen, Kay leaves behind, her cherished grandchildren Jessica, Zachary, and Noah, and her precious great-grandchildren, Hannah, Carra, Aria, Charlie, and Jack; all of whom she adored. Kay was a gentle soul who loved, supported, and anchored her family throughout her long and full life. Memorial condolences may be made at skinnerandmiddlebrook.com Any donations may be made directly to Parkinson Canada.