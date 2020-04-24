SUTCLIFFE, Kathleen (nee COLGAN) March 20, 1930 to April 21, 2020 After a period of declining health, Kathleen passed away peacefully at Fieldstone Commons Long Term Care Home. Beloved wife of the late Desmond Sutcliffe, dear mother of Deirdre, Eileen, Moira (George) and Sean (Beverly). An enormous source of pride were her grandchildren, Alanna, Brendan, Daniel, Jack and Grace. She will be missed by her brothers, Tony and Terry; her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, as well as her cousins and friends from Ballymena, N. Ireland. Kathleen was predeceased by her sisters, Marie, Joy and Joan. May she rest in peace with them in heaven. Sincere gratitude to all of the staff at Fieldstone Commons, especially Precy Agustine. Cremation has taken place. A grave side service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Kathleen may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences at mountpleasantgroup.com
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 24, 2020.