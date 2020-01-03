Home

WEEDON, KATHLEEN In her 100th year, at Scarborough Grace Hospital on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Kay, beloved wife of the late Walter Brooks and the late William Edwin Weedon. Loving mother of Lawrence Brooks (Joan), Joann Brown (Anthony Brown), Gerrard Weedon (Franca), Patrick Weedon (Cindy), Mary Weedon and Alicia Poulin. Dear grandmother of Nadine, Kevin, Robin, Lee, Lorry, Gabriel, Gregory, Jeffrey, Christopher, Michelle, Justin, Sarah and Michael and 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy), Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. For funeral time, please call 416-751-7890.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 3, 2020
