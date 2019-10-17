HETHERINGTON, KATHLEEN WINIFRED (nee DEAN) Passed away in her 94th year. Kathleen was predeceased by her parents, Kate Edith Wright (nee Pritchard) and her father Daniel Dean, husband Ralph Hetherington and her sister Pauline Dixon (nee Dean). Kathleen is remembered by her daughter Martina Shaw (nee Hetherington), son-in-law Paul Shaw, her grandson John Sinclair and cousins Freda Sanderson (nee Wright) in England and Susan Ross (nee Dean) in Vancouver. Kathleen also leaves several nieces and nephews: William Hetherington (Andrea), Margaret Dailey Plouffe (Karl), Sharon Richer (Rob), Annette Hetherington (Tim), Brenda Nelles (Bruce), Sheila Kirkland (Dave), Barbara Sorenson (Jim), Norma Allen (Grant), Eleanor Meekes and Fred (Doris) Parry. Kathleen came to Canada as a warbride after WWII on the Aquitania. Kathleen enjoyed her many trips to Florida and England. She also enjoyed gourmet cooking, knitting, sewing, gardening and spent many hours looking after her home. Over Kathleen's life span, she had lived in Alliston, Woodbridge, New Hyde Park, New York State, New Toronto, Long Branch, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Wasaga Beach, Creemore and Luton, England. Many thanks to Waterside Retirement Lodge, Wasaga Beach and Creedon Valley Long Term Care, in Creemore, for their help and care of my mother in the last five years. Many thanks to Dr. Basinski and the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital. Visitation will be held at W. John Thomas Funeral Home, 244 Victoria St.E., Alliston, on Monday October 21, 2019 from 12 p.m., until time of service in Chapel at 1 p.m. Interment at Alliston Union Cemetery, 705 435 5101. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 17, 2019