NIEDOBA, KATHRYN (KATIE) ANN CAROL Born in Toronto on February 10, 1983, suddenly July 18, 2019. Treasured and deeply loved daughter of Jane Ann Carthew Davidson (Peterborough) and Dr. Joseph Edward Niedoba (Janet Armstrong) (Bolton). Beloved sister of Emily Niedoba (Sean Morley), aunt of Hannah Niedoba-Morley. Mourned by half-sister and brother Sarah and Matthew Niedoba. Granddaughter of Carroll Mitchell Davidson (Millbrook) and of the late George Ross Davidson (Peterborough). Niece of Drs. John and Judy Davidson (Vero Beach, FL), Bruce Davidson and Kathy Dempster (Port Hope). Beloved cousin to Andrew, Christopher, Carrie, Niall, Colin, Morgan Davidson and Serene Bunston (Joe Greely). Katie grew up in Mississauga and Peterborough, attended Adam Scott Collegiate Vocational Institute, where she shined, danced, sang, laughed, studied and brought mischief, always by a smile as bright and warm as summer sunlight flickering off water. In adulthood, Katie lived in Peterborough, Ottawa, Toronto and Bolton, where she shined, worked, danced, sang, laughed, loved, gave more than she took, studied, struggled with addictions, overcame them and came under them and overcame them again, picked herself up or was lifted up by friends, family, strangers, nurses and counsellors and healers. Katie rebuilt her life many times and had done so again. She was about to begin helping heal others at Sistering, a multi-service agency for at-risk women in Toronto, not far from where she was so suddenly and tragically taken from us on July 18, 2019. Each time Katie healed was the equivalent of summiting Everest, a post-graduate degree in human courage that topped inventing a more flashy app or a better-lasting screenlight that would never shine as brightly as she did. And there is another world beyond our own, where she is shining now. Where once we glistened in this world as children running and squinting at summer sun flickering off water, alive and joyful, we will glisten and squint as children again, enveloped in the eternal love of our God and each other. One day soon, we will all be there with Katie. Just look for her light. Because it will be there. Funeral to be held at the Church of the Holy Trinity on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 4 p.m. Visitation at 3 p.m. Please send flowers to Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home and Chapel, 467 Sherbourne St., Toronto, ON M4X 1K5. Donations to Sistering, an agency for vulnerable women at risk, 962 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON M6H 1L6, which was supporting Katie at the time of her death.

Published in the Toronto Star on July 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

