COX, KATHRYN ANN (KATHY) Peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, ON, after a six month period with pancreatic cancer. Kathryn Cox was the beloved wife of the late Robert (Bob) Cox. Much loved sister of Penny Harris and her late husband Jim and Peter Breen and his wife Geri. Kathy will be fondly remembered by her nephews Danny Breen and Michael Harris and her niece Kathy Breen as well as her bridge buddies from Guildwood and her many other friends. Cremation and then a celebration of her life, by family only, to follow. In memory of Kathryn and if so desired, contributions to the would be welcomed by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home and online condolences or donations may be made at fallis-shields.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 18, 2019