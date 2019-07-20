CORRIGAN, KATHRYN ANNE Passed away at home after a brief illness on July 15, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Barney Shafer, she will be missed by her three children Dana (Greg), Gord (Val) and Jess (Chris), from her first marriage to Dane Clausen; brother, Michael (Gloria) and sister, Vickie (Charlie) and four grandchildren, Ty, Taryn, Tate and Pia. A heartfelt thank you to the caring and compassionate staff of Billings Court Manor, Wedgwood Wing. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Billings Court Manor, 3700 Billings Court in Burlington, in the Royal Albert Hall Room on the main floor. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) would be appreciated.

