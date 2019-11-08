JAMES, KATHRYN CAROLINE "CAROL" (nee ALLEN) Passed away peacefully at The Village of Tansley Woods, Burlington, on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the age of 83. Beloved wife of George Chilton "Chic". Loving mother of Kathy Coskey (Keith), Janice (Jeffrey Dawson), Lori (James Burton), Joni Laing (Douglas), Allen (Loreli), Chris (Jo-Anne) and Jon (Walter Sergejew). Cherished grandmother of Shannon, Ryan, Holly, Meaghan, Tiffany, Trevor, Matthew, Nicholas, Daniel, Alexie, Lauren and Shaun and great-grandmother of Logan. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Thank you to all of the staff at The Village of Tansley Woods for their exceptional care. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON, 905-632-3333, on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 2265 Headon Road, Burlington, on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington, followed by a Reception at LaSalle Banquet Centre. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 8, 2019