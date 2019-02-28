Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHRYN CSEFF. View Sign

CSEFF, KATHRYN (nee WINDLE) 1951 - 2019 Kathryn Cseff (nee Windle), age 67, passed away on February 24, 2019 after a brief but valiant battle with cancer. Kathryn was a devoted wife, loving mother and proud grandmother, as well as a friend to all who knew her. She recently retired from a 20-year career with the Canadian Red Cross, but her passion for figure skating saw her devoting her free time volunteering with the Milton Skating Club, Skate Ontario and Skate Canada. For more than 30 years she enjoyed volunteer positions on Boards of Directors and both front line and behind the scenes positions at competitions and ice shows. She also had a youthful and adventurous spirit and enjoyed traveling with friends and family. Kathryn is survived by her husband John and their 3 children, Eric (Kerry), Adam (Jocelyn) and Karyn (Michael Wilcox), granddaughter Selina and sister-in-law Rosemarie Cseff. The joy and pride she felt as a mother and grandma was obvious to all who witnessed the twinkle in her eyes when speaking of her kids and grandchild. Kathryn was born in Etobicoke and raised by the late Arthur Windle (Mary) of Meaford, Ontario and Gladys Windle (nee Fairhead) of Aylmer, Ontario. Family and friends are invited to share memories and pay their respects to this wonderful woman at the McKERSIE-KOCHER FUNERAL HOME, 114 Main St. E., Milton, 905-878-4452, from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019. Funeral Service to be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the funeral home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the . Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at

