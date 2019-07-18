NEWMAN, KATHRYN MARIE (nee WATTS) On July 14, 2019. She was predeceased by her brothers Eric George Watts and John Fisher Watts. Kathryn will be sadly missed by her sister Elizabeth Marian Kerr, brother-in-law Hugh Kerr, brother William Watts, sister-in-law Linda Watts, their children and her great-nieces and great-nephews. Also cousins Maryke McEwen, Margaretha Cloke and Marian McEwen and special friends Greg Scheske and Gloria D'Oyley. A Memorial Service will be announced later for early September 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Toronto Humane Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 18, 2019